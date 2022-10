"I'm into ASMR all the time!" Camila Cabello opens up to Kelly about her obsession with ASMR videos for stress relief, and teases a possible transition to the genre on her next album. Camila also explains the meaning behind her lyric "así es la vida, sí," and how conversations with her mom during rough times in her life inspired her song "BAM BAM."

