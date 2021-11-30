Joe Alwyn Reveals Meaning Behind His GRAMMY-Winning Pseudonym On Taylor Swift Album
CLIP 05/19/22
Main Content
Kristina was prepared for any outcome after her husband Tyler took the Texas state bar exam. He passed, but she jokingly gave him the consolation cookie instead in this now viral clip. Pilot Pen awards $1000 to Tyler and Kristina for their hilarious mixup. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/