Also available on the nbc app

Kristina was prepared for any outcome after her husband Tyler took the Texas state bar exam. He passed, but she jokingly gave him the consolation cookie instead in this now viral clip. Pilot Pen awards $1000 to Tyler and Kristina for their hilarious mixup. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 3 min NR Web Exclusive Talk and Interview Daytime

NBC Universal