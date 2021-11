Also available on the nbc app

Whitney Cummings returns and makes what is probably the longest entrance Kelly has seen on her show. She shares the surprisingly touching reason she changes her hair so much and calls out Kelly's sweet gifts for the guests that come on her show. Whitney also talks about her podcast "Good For You" and the amazing guests she's had on her show, including one rock star who is the sweetest man she's ever met.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson