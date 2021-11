Also available on the nbc app

Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden shares a story about her son coming out in the 7th grade, and details how his bravery has taught her—and continues to teach her—about being a true LGBTQ+ ally. The “Barkskins” actress says the conversations aren't always easy, but she's always ready to listen and learn. Tune in to the show for more with Marcia Gay Harden.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson