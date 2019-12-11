Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
What Happened When CEO Dan Price Took A $1 Million Pay Cut

This CEO truly puts his money where his mouth is. When Dan Price heard that employees at his company were struggling to make ends meet, he instituted a $70,000 annual minimum wage -- and cut his own salary from over $1 million to $70,000 in order to do it. Kelly talks to Dan about why he decided to make such a huge change, and hears from two of Dan's employees how this pay increase has fundamentally changed their lives for the better.

