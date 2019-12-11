Also available on the nbc app

This CEO truly puts his money where his mouth is. When Dan Price heard that employees at his company were struggling to make ends meet, he instituted a $70,000 annual minimum wage -- and cut his own salary from over $1 million to $70,000 in order to do it. Kelly talks to Dan about why he decided to make such a huge change, and hears from two of Dan's employees how this pay increase has fundamentally changed their lives for the better.

