"Bridesmaids" actress Wendi McLendon-Covey is having a blast during quarantine and can't stop hosting fashion shows with her six cats. (And, yes, there are videos to prove it.) She also talks about starring on the '80s-themed sitcom "The Goldbergs" and how she nearly lost her mind when the cast of "Cheers" made an appearance on the show.

