"It's not about how many parents you have, but the amount of love they give you." When Florida newlyweds Jeff and Sommer got married and blended their families, Sommer posted a video of her son Mekhi's emotional reaction to seeing her in her wedding dress. The video went viral on TikTok, and the couple shares how their love helped each other overcome their traumatic past relationships. Mekhi joins the show and shares how happy he was seeing his mom at that moment. Watch till the end for a huge honeymoon surprise for the loving couple.

