Also available on the nbc app

Katie Stevens loves to give people a good scare, especially her "The Bold Type" co-stars. In a series of videos, she scares the pants off her co-star Meghann Fahy, and her reactions are hilarious. Katie admits that she also gets scared easily and never wants to spook people who aren't okay with it.

Available until 06/03/22

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson