Main Content

Watch Georgia ER Nurses' Viral Proposal On Hospital Helipad

CLIP04/07/22

Kelsey Dunlap, an ER nurse from Georgia, got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital's rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend drop to one knee and propose. Luckily for us, the hospital staff captured the magical moment on video, and it has since gone viral. Kelsey and her fiancé Jacob dial-in and share how the helipad proposal was a full circle moment for them. Pilot Pen awards Kelsey and Jacob $1,000 for their amazing love story. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

TV-PGTalk and Interview Daytime Web Exclusive
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: Kelly Clarkson
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.