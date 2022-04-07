Kelsey Dunlap, an ER nurse from Georgia, got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital's rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend drop to one knee and propose. Luckily for us, the hospital staff captured the magical moment on video, and it has since gone viral. Kelsey and her fiancé Jacob dial-in and share how the helipad proposal was a full circle moment for them. Pilot Pen awards Kelsey and Jacob $1,000 for their amazing love story. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Web Exclusive