There's nothing quite like making a game-winning play at the last second. Just ask 16-year-old football player Jurrion, who caught a Hail Mary touchdown pass with just five seconds left on the clock, and immediately ran to embrace his mom Shirri in the stands. Jurrion and Shirri dial-in to talk about the special moment, and share Jurrion's amazing comeback story from a an almost career-ending injury, to receiving 21 college scholarship offers. Pilot Pen awards Jurrion and Shirri $1,000 for their amazing story. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

