Also available on the nbc app

Victoria Nodiff-Netanel shows how her mini therapy horses—Black Pearl and Blue Moon—can bring comfort and joy to children and adults in need. Tune into the show to see Chrissy Teigen, James Wolk and Kelly Clarkson fall in love with these cute colts! And learn more about how these mini horses help those in need by visiting https://www.minitherapyhorses.com/

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson