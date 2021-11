Also available on the nbc app

Waitress Lisa Mollet was down on her luck during the pandemic and in desperate need of a car. While waiting tables at the Empire Diner in New Jersey, she shared her troubles with some regulars at her restaurant asking them to let her know if they saw any cars for sale. To her surprise, her customer gave her a tip in the form of a free car. Talk about a good tipper!

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson