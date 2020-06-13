Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

W. Kamau Bell Urges People To Overcome Fear Of Race Conversations

CLIP06/12/20
Also available on the nbc app

"United Shades of America" podcast host W. Kamau Bell has an open dialogue with Kelly Clarkson about the need for parents to talk about difficult topics with their children, including racism. W. Kamau also shares why it’s so important for white people to overcome their fear of saying the wrong thing, and instead embrace that saying the wrong thing can lead to learning the correct way to talk about racism. Tune in to the show to hear more of this important discussion.

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, entertainment, music, daytime, W. Kamau Bell
S1 E04 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.