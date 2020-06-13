Also available on the nbc app

"United Shades of America" podcast host W. Kamau Bell has an open dialogue with Kelly Clarkson about the need for parents to talk about difficult topics with their children, including racism. W. Kamau also shares why it’s so important for white people to overcome their fear of saying the wrong thing, and instead embrace that saying the wrong thing can lead to learning the correct way to talk about racism. Tune in to the show to hear more of this important discussion.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson