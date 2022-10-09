Best Jonas Brothers Moments On The Kelly Clarkson Show
Viral TikTok teacher Taylor Mora from Aurora, Colorado recently posted a video demonstrating her daily classroom safety routine in the wake of school shootings across the US. Taylor explains that she posted the video in hopes of sparking conversation and change, because "enough is enough." First Lady Dr. Jill Biden shares how the Biden administration is advocating for more mental health resources, and common sense gun laws.