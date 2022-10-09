Main Content

Viral TikTok Teacher Demonstrates Her Daily Routine To Keep Classroom Safe

CLIP10/09/22

Viral TikTok teacher Taylor Mora from Aurora, Colorado recently posted a video demonstrating her daily classroom safety routine in the wake of school shootings across the US. Taylor explains that she posted the video in hopes of sparking conversation and change, because "enough is enough." First Lady Dr. Jill Biden shares how the Biden administration is advocating for more mental health resources, and common sense gun laws.

TV-PGTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: tiktok, Kelly Clarkson
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.