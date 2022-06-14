Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Viral TikTok Dad Goes Above & Beyond To Ensure Mom Has 8 Hours Of Sleep

CLIP06/14/22
Also available on the nbc app

Detroit parents Jonathan and Eden Kim are going viral on TikTok for Jonathan's dedication to ensuring his wife has eight hours of sleep every night. Jonathan and Eden dial-in and share how much they learned about parenting after having their first son Zion, and why Jonathan vowed to ease the burden for Eden when they had their newborn Ezra. Pilot Pen awards Jonathan and Eden $1,000 for being amazing parents. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: tiktok, Viral, Kelly Clarkson
S3 E03 minNRWeb ExclusiveTalk and InterviewDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.