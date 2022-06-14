Also available on the nbc app

Detroit parents Jonathan and Eden Kim are going viral on TikTok for Jonathan's dedication to ensuring his wife has eight hours of sleep every night. Jonathan and Eden dial-in and share how much they learned about parenting after having their first son Zion, and why Jonathan vowed to ease the burden for Eden when they had their newborn Ezra.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson