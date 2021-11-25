Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Viral TikTok Captures Future Rock Legend At Preschool Show And Tell

CLIP11/24/21
Also available on the nbc app

Get ready to witness history! TikTok might have discovered a rock legend in the making when preschooler Crew rocked his little heart out at show and tell. Crew and his mom Hannah join the show and share where his love of rock music comes from. Pilot Pen awards $1000 to Crew and Hannah for his spirited performance. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson
S3 E04
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
