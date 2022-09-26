Main Content

Viral Texas Mom Shares Hilarious School Dropoff PSA: 'Tuck-n-Roll!'

CLIP09/26/22

“We’re gonna teach them how to tuck-n-roll!” School dropoff lines are a daily frustration for most parents, especially when the cars in front of you are taking their sweet ole’ time. Luckily, Texas mom Lateasha is here to help by sharing a hilarious PSA video of the proper way to drop off your kids at school. Lateasha dials-in and shares a special video message from her two boys demonstrating how to properly “tuck-n-roll.” Pilot Pen gives Lateasha $1,000 for her important public service announcement. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

TV-PGTalk and Interview Daytime Web Exclusive
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: Kelly Clarkson
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.