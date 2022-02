Also available on the nbc app

Vin Diesel dishes on his decades-long role as Dom Toretto in the "Fast and Furious" franchise, and what fans can expect from "F9." As a musical theater nerd, Kelly wants to know if Vin Diesel would ever do a "Fast and Furious" musical. The "F9" star reveals that he would love to do a musical, and almost starred in "Guys and Dolls" with Steven Spielberg.

