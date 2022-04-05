Also available on the nbc app

Vanessa Hudgens admits she's had a lot of paranormal experiences over the years, and she's finally ready to accept that she can see and talk to ghosts. Vanessa reflects on a spooky encounter she had as a kid, and dishes on her first real paranormal investigation in a graveyard. Vanessa also dishes on learning baseball and picking up golf for her new Pittsburgh Pirates boyfriend Cole Tucker, releasing her new Fabletics Sun-Daze collection, and whether or not she's planning to release more albums.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 11 min TV-PG Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

