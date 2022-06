Also available on the nbc app

How far will you go for a best friend? Utah mom Ashley unexpectedly went into labor with no doctors or nurses in sight, but luckily her best friend Addi, whose mom happens to be a midwife, was there to deliver the baby! Ashley and Addi dial-in and share how the special moment unfolded.

