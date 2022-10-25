Main Content

Unique Way California Teacher Supports Students' Mental Health

Kristyn is a California grade school teacher supporting her 4 and 5-year-old students with weekly emotion check-ins she likes to call "Feelings Fridays." Kristyn dials-in and shares how carving out designated time for her students' mental health encourages them to open up about their feelings. Pilot Pen awards Kristyn $1,000 for her amazing idea! Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

