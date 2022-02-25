Also available on the nbc app

Being a parent isn't easy, especially in today's world, but Tyler Perry and Kelly are here to help. Tyler reveals his hilarious trick to ease the pain of watching "Encanto" and "Frozen" for the 50th time with your kids, and shares why he won't let his 7-year-old son be influenced by social media. Kelly and Tyler also agree that when playing games it's important to not always let your kids win, so they can learn how to lose with grace.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson