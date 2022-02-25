Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Tyler Perry & Kelly Clarkson Answer Tough Parenting Questions

CLIP02/25/22
Also available on the nbc app

Being a parent isn't easy, especially in today's world, but Tyler Perry and Kelly are here to help. Tyler reveals his hilarious trick to ease the pain of watching "Encanto" and "Frozen" for the 50th time with your kids, and shares why he won't let his 7-year-old son be influenced by social media. Kelly and Tyler also agree that when playing games it's important to not always let your kids win, so they can learn how to lose with grace.

Available until 02/25/23
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Tyler Perry, Kelly Clarkson
S3 E07 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.