Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Two-Time Cancer Survivor & Daughter Of Kelly’s Musical Director Makes Special Pledge

CLIP02/26/21
Also available on the nbc app

Jason Halbert has been Kelly's musical director for decades, but you might not know that his daughter, Kennedy Halbert, battled cancer for years. At sixteen, Kennedy was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, and she underwent a life-threatening surgery only for doctors to find melanoma in her ankle a little while later. Today Kennedy is cancer-free, but she still experiences unfortunate side effects from years of treatment. Kennedy hopes to give back by doing a live concert to raise $25,000 for the Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research, an organization that provides programs for young cancer survivors and patients. Be sure to donate at rallyteamwarrior.org.

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, entertainment, music, daytime, cancer survivor
S2 E010 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.