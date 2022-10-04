Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Trash Sculptor Creates Stunning Animals From Recycled Materials

CLIP10/04/22

Trash sculptor Stephanie, aka Sugarfox Art, creates intricate depictions of animals using nothing but tableware, old toys and other recycled materials. Stephanie dials-in and shares how she started trash sculpting after becoming a freelance artist in need of cheap materials. Pilot Pen gives Stephanie $1,000 for her amazing talent. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

TV-PGS4 E0 3 minTalk and Interview Daytime Web Exclusive
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: Kelly Clarkson
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.