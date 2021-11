Also available on the nbc app

Tracy Morgan does not mess around when it comes to revenge! When his prized Pumas were stolen from him as a kid at the public pool, he took matters into his own hands... Listen to Tracy tell Kelly his hilarious revenge story. Tune in for more hilarious stories from Tracy Morgan.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 2 min TV-PG Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

