No one is happier the Toronto winter season is over than young snow shoveler Carter Trozzollo. Carter was spotted shoveling snow for his neighbors after a huge winter storm in Toronto earlier this year, and his hilarious sigh-filled news interview racked up over 15 million views! Carter dials-in and shares how his viral video helped him assist his neighbors even more. Pilot Pen awards Carter $1,000 for his hilarious personality and hard work.

