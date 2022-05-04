Main Content

Toronto Boy Goes Viral For Hilarious Snow Day News Interview

CLIP05/04/22
No one is happier the Toronto winter season is over than young snow shoveler Carter Trozzollo. Carter was spotted shoveling snow for his neighbors after a huge winter storm in Toronto earlier this year, and his hilarious sigh-filled news interview racked up over 15 million views! Carter dials-in and shares how his viral video helped him assist his neighbors even more. Pilot Pen awards Carter $1,000 for his hilarious personality and hard work. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

NBCUniversal Television Distribution
