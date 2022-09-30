Main Content

Topher Grace Reacts To Throwback Photoshoot With Too Many Burgers

CLIP09/30/22

Topher Grace takes a moment on national television to say how "beautiful and amazing" his wife is as they expect baby No. 3. Topher also dishes on the new season of "Home Economics," and teases a huge storyline involving a new sibling on the show. He also reveals that our producer Craig did his first-ever interview, and reacts to throwback pictures from that photo shoot featuring a plate full of cheeseburgers.

