Tony Gonzalez stops by The Kelly Clarkson Show to teach football novices Kelly Clarkson and Anna Faris all about the game. The conversation takes a cheeky turn when Anna asks former NFL star Tony what a tight end is. Tony then stands up and shows off his own tight end – aka his rear end – and Kelly serves up a hilarious response as she shows off what a "non-tight end" looks like. Tune in to the show for more football fun with Tony and Anna.

