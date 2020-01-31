Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
Tony Gonzalez And Kelly Compare Their Tight Ends – Literally

CLIP01/30/20
Tony Gonzalez stops by The Kelly Clarkson Show to teach football novices Kelly Clarkson and Anna Faris all about the game. The conversation takes a cheeky turn when Anna asks former NFL star Tony what a tight end is. Tony then stands up and shows off his own tight end – aka his rear end – and Kelly serves up a hilarious response as she shows off what a "non-tight end" looks like. Tune in to the show for more football fun with Tony and Anna.

