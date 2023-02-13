"It's a safe and stable place for them that they've never had before." Pivot is an Oklahoma City organization helping former foster kids stay off the streets by providing fully-furnished tiny homes. CEO Jennifer Goodrich and Senior Director Chandy Rice share how Pivot has created a community of support for these young adults as they transition to the next stage of their lives. Resident Dachiana shares her experience transitioning out of the foster care system, and gives a tour of her beautiful tiny home. Watch till the end for a huge surprise for Pivot!

NR Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight