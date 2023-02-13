Main Content

Tiny Homes Help OKC Youth Transition From Foster Care

CLIP02/13/23

"It's a safe and stable place for them that they've never had before." Pivot is an Oklahoma City organization helping former foster kids stay off the streets by providing fully-furnished tiny homes. CEO Jennifer Goodrich and Senior Director Chandy Rice share how Pivot has created a community of support for these young adults as they transition to the next stage of their lives. Resident Dachiana shares her experience transitioning out of the foster care system, and gives a tour of her beautiful tiny home. Watch till the end for a huge surprise for Pivot!

NRTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: Kelly Clarkson
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.