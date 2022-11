Tim McGraw reveals that when he and Faith Hill met co-star Isabel May, who plays their daughter in the "Yellowstone" prequel "1883," they felt she could actually be one of their daughters! Believe it or not, Isabel reveals that she didn't know who Faith Hill and Tim McGraw were before being cast.

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

Available until 07/06/23