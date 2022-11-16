Main Content

Tim Allen & Elizabeth Allen-Dick Reveal Special Connection To Misty Copeland

During a conversation about Misty Copeland's new book "The Wind At My Back," Tim Allen praises orchestras, artists, and ballet dancers for their "honorable" expression of beauty through the body. Tim's daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick also reveals that she used to read a Misty Copeland book every morning growing up, and admits she freaked out backstage when she learned she was meeting Misty. Tune in today for more with Misty Copeland, Tim Allen and Elizabeth Allen-Dick.

