"TikTok's Big Sister" Tinx shares how her TikTok career took off after she hit rock bottom when a boyfriend cheated on her during quarantine, and how she immediately knew what she wanted to do for the rest of her life after asking for and sharing advice with her followers. Tinx also dishes on her new podcast "It's Me, Tinx" and the joy she gets from sharing advice with her followers live on her new Sirius XM radio show "It's Me, Tinx Live."

