Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

TikTok's Big Sister Tinx Says There's Nothing To Be Embarrassed About When You've Been Cheated On

CLIP03/23/22
Also available on the nbc app

"TikTok's Big Sister" Tinx shares how her TikTok career took off after she hit rock bottom when a boyfriend cheated on her during quarantine, and how she immediately knew what she wanted to do for the rest of her life after asking for and sharing advice with her followers. Tinx also dishes on her new podcast "It's Me, Tinx" and the joy she gets from sharing advice with her followers live on her new Sirius XM radio show "It's Me, Tinx Live."

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Tinx, Kelly Clarkson, tiktok
S3 E04 minNRHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.