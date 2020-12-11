Main Content

The best part about getting a pizza delivered is usually getting to eat the pizza, but one family developed a close relationship with a pizza man who would always delight them with friendly conversation. They started to record their encounters with the 89-year-old delivery man named Derlin and uploaded them to TikTok. He garnered such a huge fan base that people donated more than $50,000 in tips to help support Derlin's sweet deliveries. Then, Kelly rewards him with an additional $1,000 from Pilot Pens!

