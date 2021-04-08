Also available on the nbc app

Friends Alexa Mohsenzadeh and Jenica Baron wanted to support individuals that lacked access to basic hygiene during the pandemic, so they posted a video requesting donations of bras and feminine products on TikTok. Their post received a lot of attention and through their organization, Her Drive, they were able to donate over 150,000 items for those in need. Pilot Pens supports Alexa and Jenica's cause, and they donate $1,000 to Her Drive.

