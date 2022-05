Also available on the nbc app

At 24 years old, M'Lynn Martin had never been kissed, so she decided to take matters into her own hands! She asked people on TikTok to apply to be her first kiss, and she tells Kelly how she found the perfect person to share this special moment with. Aww! Kelly and Pilot Pens loved M'Lynn's story so they awarded her a gift of $1,000.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson