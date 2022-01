Also available on the nbc app

Día de Muertos is right around the corner, and LA artist Greeny Camberos is ready to celebrate in style. She joined the "Pass The Brush" challenge on TikTok, which gives artists the chance to show off their mind-blowing makeup and fashion transformations. Kelly and Pilot Pen surprise Greeny with a gift to help her keep on creating.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson