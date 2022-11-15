While everything might cost more these days, TikTok designer Arielle is making the most of it by creating stunning fashions out of used retail bags. Arielle dials-in and shares that the idea for upcycling store bags came to her after buying a sewing machine out of boredom, and spotting large blue Ikea bags while shopping. Arielle hopes her creations inspire others to make their own upcycled fashion. Pilot Pen awards Arielle $1,000 for her stunning outfits. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

