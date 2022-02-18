Main Content

TikTok Entrepreneur Goes Viral For Crazy Lifelike Cereal Candles

CLIP02/18/22

23-year-old entrepreneur Koby Lomax is going viral on TikTok for his amazing lifelike cereal-scented candles. Growing up with entrepreneur parents, Koby always knew he wanted to run his own business. He founded Ardent Candle as a freshman in high school, and now eight years later it has grown into a million-dollar business with 10 full-time employees and a 5,000 sq. ft. warehouse. Pilot Pen awards Koby $1,000 for his inspiring story. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

TV-PGTalk and Interview Daytime Web Exclusive
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: Kelly Clarkson
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.