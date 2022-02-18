23-year-old entrepreneur Koby Lomax is going viral on TikTok for his amazing lifelike cereal-scented candles. Growing up with entrepreneur parents, Koby always knew he wanted to run his own business. He founded Ardent Candle as a freshman in high school, and now eight years later it has grown into a million-dollar business with 10 full-time employees and a 5,000 sq. ft. warehouse. Pilot Pen awards Koby $1,000 for his inspiring story. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Web Exclusive