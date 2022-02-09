Main Content

TikTok Dad Goes Viral For Amazing Duets With Adopted Children

02/09/22
TikTok is full of musical talent, but not many creators are quite as unique as Oklahoma dad Jason, who uses a "talk box" to duet with his three adopted children. Jason dials in and shares how music and TikTok have helped him bring his family closer together. Pilot Pen awards Jason $1,000 for his incredible story. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

