Also available on the nbc app

It's time for another edition of "Epic Storytime," and "The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent" star Tiffany Haddish has a hilarious tale to tell! Tiffany shares the truly surreal experience of waking up in her bed after a night out to find a crying baby lying next to her. Watch to find out who's baby it was!

Available until 05/12/23

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 6 min TV-PG Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution