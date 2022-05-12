Jackson Wang Opens Up About Mental Health | Digital Exclusive
CLIP 05/14/22
Tiffany Haddish is tired of people throwing shade at her and her career, so she is making a commitment to stand up for herself. Tiffany dishes on the various microaggressions she has experienced, and why she's hoping to showcase representation in her new children's book "Layla, the Last Black Unicorn." Tiffany also dishes on her recent adventurous streak, and reveals that she got financial advice from her "The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent" co-star Nicolas Cage.