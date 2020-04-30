Also available on the nbc app

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins welcomed their baby girl, Lennon, just two months ago, and they tell Kelly Clarkson all about life with a newborn during the pandemic. The couple also makes a good case for why they like to go shirtless all day. Plus, Kelly discovers that Thomas and Lauren's daughters are just as obsessed with watching Disney+ and YouTube videos on their iPads as her own children.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson