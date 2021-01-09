Also available on the nbc app

TikTok is known for videos of people dancing, cooking food, or swapping beauty hacks, but Minnesota artist Maria Monson created her own lane with mind-blowing rice art videos. Maria goes through a two hour-long process of dyeing and arranging rice, which she then throws up in front of a camera to show her beautiful creation in mid-air. Kelly chats with her to hear her story, and Pilot Pens awards her $1,000 to keep on creating.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson