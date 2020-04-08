Main Content

This Program Helps Soldiers Who Can't Afford To Go Home And Visit Their Families

Military parents Melissa and Byron started the organization Operation H.O.M.E. (Helping Our Military's Enlisted) to help relieve the financial burden of travel so that soldiers can return home for the holidays. Through their fundraising, the couple has been able to send 85 soldiers home! Kelly surprises Melissa and Byron by bringing out a grateful soldier who got to spend the holidays with his family thanks to their kind-hearted efforts.

