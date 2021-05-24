Also available on the nbc app

Eight-year-old George Johnston has two goals for himself: go to the Super Bowl and become an ESPN sports commentator. To make his dreams a reality, he started his own YouTube show called "G4 Sports Talk!" where he does sports commentaries from a third grader's perspective. George announces plans to become the first kid commentator at the Super Bowl and gives his opinion on Kelly’s thrilling game with Emily Blunt. Pilot Pens loves what George is doing and awards him $1,000 for that Super Bowl ticket.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson