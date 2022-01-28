Main Content

Third Grade Teacher Surprises Students With Designer Sneakers For Their Hard Work

Third grade teacher Anthony in Georgia went above and beyond this year to motivate his students to be the best they can be. At the beginning of the year, he promised his students they would all get a surprise if they put in the work, and followed his big three: be ready, be respectful, and be responsible. His class succeeded, so Anthony surprised all of his students with brand new designer sneakers. Pilot Pen awards Anthony $1,000 for being an awesome teacher. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

