Theo James dishes on his time in Sicily filming "The White Lotus" and teases how the latest season dissects how terrible the ultra-wealthy can be while on holiday. In the spirit of terrible holidays, Theo, Idina Menzel and Kelly share their worst vacation stories, including Theo getting a parasitic worm infection while backpacking, Idina's ex-boyfriend almost leaving her behind in Paris, and Kelly getting stung by a jellyfish.

