Main Content

Theo James, Idina Menzel & Kelly Clarkson Reveal Their Worst Vacations Ever

CLIP12/05/22

Theo James dishes on his time in Sicily filming "The White Lotus" and teases how the latest season dissects how terrible the ultra-wealthy can be while on holiday. In the spirit of terrible holidays, Theo, Idina Menzel and Kelly share their worst vacation stories, including Theo getting a parasitic worm infection while backpacking, Idina's ex-boyfriend almost leaving her behind in Paris, and Kelly getting stung by a jellyfish.

NRTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: Theo James, Kelly Clarkson, Idina Menzel
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.