The Ultimate LA Insider's Top 3 Most Breathtaking Views

CLIP09/20/21
If you are looking for some of the best kept secret views the city of Los Angeles has to offer, we've got you covered. The host of California Live Danielle Nottingham stops by the show to give Kelly her top three most breathtaking views in the city, including an exotic butterfly preserve, a view of the San Gabriel Mountains, and one of Bill Nye The Science Guy's favorite observatories. Tune in all week for more Top 3 sights across LA!

