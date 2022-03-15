Also available on the nbc app

"The Thing About Pam" stars Judy Greer and Renée Zellweger discuss the challenges of playing characters they don't agree with, and the power of confirmation bias in a world where people are obsessed with being right. Judy also reveals she used to sneak in through the backdoor of her hometown cinema to see movies for free in high school. Make sure to catch Judy and Renée in "The Thing About Pam" airing Tuesday nights on NBC.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

