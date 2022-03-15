Main Content

'The Thing About Pam' Stars Judy Greer & Renee Zellweger On The Power Of Confirmation Bias

CLIP03/15/22
"The Thing About Pam" stars Judy Greer and Renée Zellweger discuss the challenges of playing characters they don't agree with, and the power of confirmation bias in a world where people are obsessed with being right. Judy also reveals she used to sneak in through the backdoor of her hometown cinema to see movies for free in high school. Make sure to catch Judy and Renée in "The Thing About Pam" airing Tuesday nights on NBC.

Clips

Episodes

