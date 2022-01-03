Main Content

'The Tender Bar' Star Daniel Ranieri Says Ben Affleck Is Like An Uncle To Him In Real-Life

01/03/22
Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan and 10-year-old newcomer Daniel Ranieri talk about their roles in George Clooney's new coming-of-age film "The Tender Bar." Tye and Daniel reflect on how they first became actors, including a viral video of Daniel cursing about the lockdowns, and Tye's story of going to an audition on a whim because he didn't have a baseball game that day. Ben discusses the family-oriented message of the movie, and Daniel shares that Ben has become like a real-life uncle to him.

